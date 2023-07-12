Türkiye’s GNAT Speaker visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

12 July 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmushas visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

GNAT Speaker also put flowers at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

