State Secretary of Holy See visits Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

10 July 2023 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the State Secretary of the Holy See, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs today. Pietro Parolin visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, Azernews reports.

The State Secretary of the Holy See also visited the graves of Azerbaijani citizens who were martyred for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a bouquet of flowers in front of the Eternal Torch monument.

Later, the guest visited the Heydar Aliyev Center. Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, gave detailed information to the guest about the activities of the Center and the exhibitions displayed here.

The Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli and the Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Paroli had a meeting at the center. The meeting discussed the current relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, projects in the field of culture, including cooperation between museums and libraries.

During the meeting, the State Secretary of the Holy See was invited to the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held in Baku in 2023.

It is worth noting that Pietro Parolin also visited Mother Teresa's Sisters of Mercy shelter and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Baku.

During the visit, which will last until July 11, the state secretary of the Holy See will also hold meetings with representatives of religious communities.

Azerbaijan-Holy See relations, based on mutual respect, have made great progress, and now the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Holy See is at a high level.

Effective cooperative relations have been established between the Holy See and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. On the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the restoration of a number of historical monuments of human importance in the Vatican by the Foundation is an important contribution to the protection of cultural heritage. Those projects confirm once again the role of Azerbaijan in the development of intercultural and religious relations, along with the protection of the world's cultural, historical and religious heritage.

---

