Azerbaijani Army positions in direction of Khojavand district subjected to fire

11 June 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

On June 11, at 11:50, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.

