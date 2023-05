22 May 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the monument to the fallen in the struggle for the independence of the Republic of Lithuania, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the memorial.

