Azerbaijani President participated in groundbreaking ceremony for administrative building in city of Zangilan

4 May 2023 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the administrative building in the city of Zangilan.

The President was informed of the project.

The building will house training and meeting rooms as well as multipurpose work space for local divisions of state and governmental organizations.

After getting acquainted with the project, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the administrative building.

---

