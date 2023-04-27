Construction of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway well underway [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 April 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects that will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages, is being carried out on the territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

The length of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which starts from the part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor highway that passes near the Khudafar reservoir, is 56.4 km. The construction of a new 14 km long highway from the said road to the town of Gubadli is underway. The total length of the roads is 70.4 km.

The Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway has 4 lanes, the 0-46.2 km section I, and the 46.2-56.4 km section are being built according to technical grade II. Currently, the road is widened and profiled and a new 21.5-meter-wide soil bed is being constructed. The width of the road section under the project will be 16.5 meters.

As part of the construction works, earth deposits are being continued on the 20.4-56.4 km section of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway. In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", the construction works of the road base have been completed in the 20.4 km section, where the road bed is ready, and the asphalt-concrete coating has been laid.

On the 14-km section of the road in the direction of Khanlig, earthworks, construction of pipes and passages, bridges, retaining walls, topography and design works are ongoing. The first 11 km section of the said road is being built according to technical grade I, and the 11-14 km section is being built according to technical grade II.

In order to ensure the transfer of water according to the project along the newly constructed road, ring pipes and rectangular culverts, as well as 10, 22, 32 and 43 km of the main road, 35 km of the access road, as well as on the highway to the city of Gubadli bridges are underway on the 1st km. Some 42.5% of works on bridges have already been completed.

In addition, the construction works of a road junction of different levels at the intersection with the Khanliq-Gubadli road are also being continued.

Already, 80 circular, 31 rectangular pipes and 13 underground passages have been built under the project, and 3105 meters of retaining wall have been built.

The construction of 8 tunnels with a total length of 2397 m is also planned under the project. At present, excavation and soil consolidation works are ongoing in T-1 and T-2 tunnels.

In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", under the personal supervision of the management of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the removal of the vegetation layer was carried out in the area of 501.8 thousand cubic meters, excavation works were carried out in the volume of 6.1 million cubic meters, and filling in the volume of 3.0 million cubic meters have been completed.

The construction of the new highway is carried out in accordance with the established schedule and technological sequence. In order to complete the construction works on time, the required number of manpower and equipment were involved in the area.

This highway passing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin districts covers more than 30 settlements of the said districts, including the cities of Gubadli and Lachin.

LET YOUR WAY BE CLEAR...

