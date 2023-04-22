ADA university holds presentation Ceremony of Shining Pearl of Azerbaijan Magazine [PHOTOS]

22 April 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

The public presentation ceremony of the magazine Shining Pearl of Azerbaijan prepared with the financial support of the Youth Fund of the Azerbaijani Republic was held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the magazine, co-authored by Bakhtiyar Salmanov, Inci Rustamova, and Ali Mammadov, undergraduate students of ADA University, is to introduce the culture of Shusha and Karabakh to the world as a part of Azerbaijani culture in connection with the election of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and to increase the literature base for representatives of the non-Turkish speaking community of the national, spiritual, musical, carpet weaving and other cultural fields of Shusha, which is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

During the event, ADA University vice-president for academic affairs, Vafa Kazdal, drew attention to the importance of social responsibility and sustainable development projects at ADA University.

Leyla Hasanova, a representative of the Turkic World Culture and Heritage Foundation, and Elvira Tanaguzova, an expert from Kazakhstan, told the participants about the role of Shusha in the culture of the entire Turkic world.

Besides that, the director and employees of the ADA University library, various experts, members of the Baku Book Center, and the head of the Sustainable Development Service, Aygün Huseynova, also participated in the event and spoke about the youth policy, which was formed in Azerbaijan by the National leader Heydar Aliyev.

At the end, the participants of the presentation ceremony got to know the magazine and authors during the tea break.

