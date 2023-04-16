First Vice-President congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on occasion of Easter [PHOTO]

16 April 2023 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official instagram page.

Azernews informs that in the post, the First-Vice President congratulates the country’s Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

The post reads:

On the occasion of Easter I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan and wish all our compatriots good health and happiness!

Mehriban Aliyeva

The First-Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

---

