First Vice-President congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on occasion of Easter [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official instagram page.
Azernews informs that in the post, the First-Vice President congratulates the country’s Christian community on the occasion of Easter.
The post reads:
On the occasion of Easter I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan and wish all our compatriots good health and happiness!
Mehriban Aliyeva
The First-Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
---
