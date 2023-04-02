More than monthly precipitation observed in Baku in past day

2 April 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Excess rainfall in one day after a long period of dry weather condition became a trend of natural phenomena in the past years, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service, over the past two days, intensive precipitation has already exceeded the monthly norm on the Absheron Peninsula. With a total amount of 36 millimeters, the monthly norm reached 152 percent, which is the highest indicator in the last 21 years, the department has said in the report.

The reports added that 26 millimeters of rain fell in Baku last time on April 24, 2013. This was 113 percent of the monthly norm. The rainy weather observed in the regions had a positive effect on the water content of the rivers, and the repetition and increase of such cases indicates the consequences of climate changes.

---

