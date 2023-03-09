President Ilham Aliyev: Intellectual potential of Baku Global Forum is in line with leading international conferences

9 March 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

The level of participants, the intellectual potential of Baku Global Forum is in line with the leading international conferences. This is a reflection of very thoughtful and productive activity of the co-chairs and the whole Board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes.”

The Head of State said the Forum had gathered more than 350 participants from more than 60 countries including acting and former presidents, and prime ministers.

“So, we can imagine that the level of discussions will be very high. And of course, the most important the recommendations about the new approaches to international affairs will be most valuable," the Azerbaijani leader added.

