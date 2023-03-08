Dashkasan District Police Department congratulate female members of martyrs' families [PHOTO]

8 March 2023 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Dashkasan District Police Department paid a visit to the family members of our soldiers who died in the Patriotic War on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day, Azernews reports.

The members of the Dashkasan District Police Department congratulated the female members of the families of heroes who died for the freedom of our land.

According to the information received from the Dashkasan District Police Department, the police presented them with gifts and were interested in their concerns.

They expressed attention and care to the families of the martyrs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz