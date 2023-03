6 March 2023 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Estonia's Reform Party is set to win Sunday's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results.

The Reform Party, led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, has won 32 percent of votes after more than 92 percent of ballots had been counted.

Estonians voted on Sunday to elect the 101 members of the country's unicameral legislature, the Riigikogu.

