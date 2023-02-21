One of the powers of the Ministry of Youth and Sports cancelled

21 February 2023 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the "Regulations on Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 18, 2006 No. 392.

According to the document, paragraph 9.5-2 of the "Regulations on the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 18, 2006 No. 392, is canceled, Azernews reports.

Thus, the power of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in the framework of the fight against the use of doping drugs and methods in sports, in the field of authorization for therapeutic use, the establishment of disciplinary and appeal bodies, and the approval of their provisions, was withdrawn.

The "Regulations on Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan" consists of five articles and 22 items.

