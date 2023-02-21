Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker responds to European Parliament President's letter

21 February 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

On February 21, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter to the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Parliament.

The response letter states that given the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and the potential for these relations to continue to develop, cooperation between the legislative branches of government is particularly crucial.

According to the letter, the Azerbaijani Parliament has consistently shown that it is eager to expand its cooperation with the European Parliament.

Gafarova gave the president of the European Parliament's remarks about the dedication of the group she represents to maintaining good relations with the parliament of Azerbaijan high marks.

---

