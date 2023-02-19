Azerbaijani rescuers continue their search in two regions of Turkiye [PHOTO/VIDEO]

19 February 2023 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations in Turkiye's rescue forces continue their search and rescue efforts on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an effort to mitigate the effects of a powerful earthquake in the brotherly nation, Azernews reports.

As a result of the ministry's efforts, 53 people were rescued alive from the rubble, and the bodies of 774 others were discovered.

More information on the status of search and rescue operations will be provided.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

