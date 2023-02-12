Azerbaijan continues sending aid to quake-hit Turkiye [PHOTO]

12 February 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's engineering troops sent high-voltage generators to assist the people affected by the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply were dispatched to Türkiye by vehicles.

Besides, Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry has sent a second field hospital equipped with the necessary medical supplies to Türkiye.

The hospital consists of 5 functional departments - reception and distribution, laboratory, and two operating units. Appropriate conditions for examination, operations, and treatment of the seriously wounded have been created. High-qualified medical personnel capable of working in military field conditions will also be provided.

Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has stated that a total of 2.02 million Turkish liras ($106,470) of aid has been dispatched to Turkiye already.

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci thanked the citizens of Azerbaijan for their assistance on his Twitter page.

He expressed his gratitude to all Azerbaijanis who participated in the campaign to help victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.

