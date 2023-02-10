Another humanitarian aid plane heading for Turkiye upon instructions of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

10 February 2023 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Another plane carrying humanitarian aid is taking off from Azerbaijan for the earthquake zone in Türkiye upon the instructions of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The humanitarian aid consists of additional equipment needed for people affected by the disaster, including tents with heaters, generators, radiators, outdoor heaters, diesel heaters, and search and rescue support supplies and equipment.

The aid, being sent with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerEnergy OJSC, and Azerishig OJSC, will be delivered to the earthquake zone during the day.

The first plane with the foundation’s aid was sent to Türkiye upon the instructions of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva on February 9.

Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, sent to the fraternal country, delivered various medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and warm clothes to the earthquake-affected people.

Previously, on Feb.8, the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched a humanitarian aid campaign in support of fraternal Türkiye. The campaign in support of the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance in the earthquake zone will last until February 14. The aid being collected from Azerbaijani citizens within this campaign is delivered to the earthquake zone with the foundation’s support.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 17,674 people died, and 72,879 people got injured following the earthquake.

