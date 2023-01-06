Azerbaijani president inaugurates Baku SME house [PHOTO/VIDEO]

6 January 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Baku SME House.

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov informed the president of the Baku SME House in Narimanov district of the capital.

The total area of the Baku SME House, the 3rd in the country, is 11,262 square meters. The Baku SME House can serve 5,000 entrepreneurs per day. The three-story building is comprised of meeting, training, and mediation rooms, as well as a conference hall.

Over 150 services will be provided to entrepreneurs by 29 government bodies and more than 100 services by 20 private entities in the Baku SME House.

The SME houses are a single space where government and business services are provided to entrepreneurs in a centralized manner.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz