Health, education workers in Khankendi threatened for refusing to participate in rally

25 December 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenian illegal armed groups are planning to hold a rally in Khankendi at 2:00 p.m. (GMT+4) today. However, they cannot get people involved in this process.

Thus, teachers and doctors were warned that they would be fired if they did not participate in the protest.

Moreover, high school students were warned that they would have serious problems if they did not take part in the rally.

At the same time, Armenian illegal servicemen in Karabakh, even those on vacation, were ordered to participate in the rally in civilian clothes and together with family members.

Many are warned that participation in the rally is mandatory. The main goal is to attract as many people to the rally as possible.

Armenians working in various fields have been instructed to participate in the rally in civilian clothes.

