25 December 2022 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An "Action Plan for deepening cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization" was signed at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat on December 25, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

