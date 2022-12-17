Azerbaijan to export at least 11.6 bcm of gas to Europe in 2023 – President Ilham Aliyev

17 December 2022 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will export at least 11.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2023, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest on December 17, Azernews reports.

To be updated