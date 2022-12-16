President Ilham Aliyev approves another agreement on co-op between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

16 December 2022 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving an "Agreement on cooperation in the field of seed production between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye".

According to the Decree, the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of seed production between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" signed on November 4 in Baku has been approved.

After the agreement mentioned in Part 1 of the current decree enters into force, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan must ensure implementation of its regulations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of Türkiye of the implementation of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz