Former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina joins Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Former Bosnia and Herzegovina President Šefik Džaferović have joined the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports citing the International Center.

Šefik Džaferović was a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2018.

During his tenure, he participated in the 6/7/8/9 Global Baku Forum, held under the patronage of the President of Azerbaijan and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. He also took part in the Rome High-level meeting that was organized under the patronage of the president of Italy, in the New-York High-level meeting arranged within the UN, as well as received the representatives of the International Center in more than 10 sessions in Sarajevo.

