Chronicles of Victory (October 13, 2020): First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier [VIDEO]
By Trend
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.
According to Trend, the post says:
"I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier! May Almighty God bless them in this sacred struggle for the Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz