Chronicles of Victory (October 13, 2020): First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier [VIDEO]

13 October 2022 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

According to Trend, the post says:

"I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier! May Almighty God bless them in this sacred struggle for the Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

