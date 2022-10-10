Azerbaijan's Ganja got bombed 5 times by Armenia... why world community remains silent?

10 October 2022 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia is one of the countries that put its name on the 'black list' of military history by bombing residential areas during the first and second Karabakh wars. Armenia subjected Azerbaijani cities and districts to strikes with banned weapons to compensate for its failures during the second Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan's Ganja city was bombed by the Armenian Armed Forces five times on different days in October 2022.

The first missile attack occurred on October 4, killing one person and injuring more than 30 people. The second missile attack was on October 5, during which three civilians were injured. The third missile attack was on October 8, without casualties. The fourth missile attack was on 11 October, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 40 people.

The fifth missile attack was on October 17, during which sixteen civilians were killed and 55 were wounded. The attacks severely damaged the city's infrastructure, houses and cars. Among the killed and wounded in these bloody attacks of Armenia were also children and women.

During the second Karabakh war, Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabedi, Khizi and other cities and districts of Azerbaijan were shelled by Armenia with ballistic missiles and other means of heavy artillery.

As a result of the military aggression, 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed and 454 civilians, including 35 children, were wounded. 181 children lost one parent, 5 children lost both parents and one family was killed. A total of 12,292 residential and non-residential premises and 288 vehicles were damaged. Criminal cases were initiated and appeals to international courts and organizations were made in connection with the death of each civilian killed as a result of the Armenian terror.

Deputy of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Mushfig Jafarov told Trend that since the 1980s, when the conflict began, Armenia has repeatedly committed acts of genocide, international crimes against the Azerbaijani people.

"The previous terrorist government of Armenia committed a war crime against Azerbaijani people in 1992 - the Khojaly genocide. Civilians were brutally killed with unprecedented cruelty. I think that both the Khojaly genocide and the missile attacks on Ganja city are crimes against humanity. If the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide had received the punishment they deserved, there would not have been the Ganja terror in the 21st century. The international community is regularly informed about these crimes," he added.

Jafarov noted that the international community is still silent about all these crimes against humanity committed by Armenia.

"There have been 231 armed conflicts in 151 places around the world, and in all of these conflicts, crimes were committed with astonishing cruelty, inhumane acts since World War II. The crimes committed by Armenian authorities against Azerbaijani civilians are among the most horrific not only in the history of Azerbaijan, but also of all mankind," Jafarov said.

He stressed that bombing of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, by the Armenian Armed Forces on different days of October 2020 is a crime of the 21st century.

"Armenia openly violated the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their additional protocols, as well as the humanitarian truce announced on October 10, 2020 from 12:00 pm (GMT+4), and deliberately fired heavy artillery at Azerbaijani civilians. Azerbaijan must convey to the world that the Ganja terror is a true act of terrorism, using all opportunities to the maximum," Jafarov said.

All this proves once again that the Armenian army never intended to observe the rules of warfare. The basic norms of international law were violated, strikes were made against civilians, civilian objects, residential houses. All this must be investigated as war crimes, and Armenia must be punished accordingly.

To this day, information on Armenian terrorism is being ignored. The bombing of Ganja city is an indicator of Armenia's support for terrorism at the state level.

