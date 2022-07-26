Azerbaijan changes body approving list of potentially hazardous construction projects

26 July 2022 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The list of potentially hazardous facilities or construction sites of national importance will be approved by Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in the Presidential Decree dated July 23, 2022, amending Decree No. 695 dated September 4, 2012, on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 392-IVQ dated June 29, 2012 "On the adoption and entry into force Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation".

Under the decree, the list of potentially hazardous facilities or construction sites of national importance will be approved by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers. Prior to this, the list has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz