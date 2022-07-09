Criminal proceedings initiated on death of Azerbaijani Army serviceman – General's Prosecutor Office

9 July 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was killed from his own automatic weapon, the General's Prosecutor Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Military Prosecutor's Office has initiated criminal proceedings under the relevant article of the Criminal Code on the death of a conscript soldier of the Azerbaijani army Huseyn Bayramov, at around 21:00 (GMT+4) on July 8, 2022.

The matter is currently under investigation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz