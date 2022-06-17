IX Global Baku Forum participants discuss health governance issues [PHOTO]

17 June 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The fourth-panel session on "Global Health Governance" within the IX Global Baku Forum was held on June 17, Trend reports.

Participants of the session, moderated by the former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, discussed issues of the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring global healthcare system coordination.

Lagumdzija thanked Azerbaijan and directly Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided to Bosnia and Herzegovina during the pandemic.

During his speech, the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said that an appropriate working group was created under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the necessary equipment was received in all medical institutions, and the number of hospital beds increased.

Musayev noted that from the very beginning of the pandemic, Azerbaijan has been working in this area in close cooperation with WHO.

"We have carried out effective public campaigns to make people aware of the virus origin and the need for vaccination," he reminded.

The minister also congratulated healthcare workers on their professional holidays.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus noted the need for better governance of the global health sector.

According to Ghebreyesus, the countries of the world need to join their efforts and develop common responses to global problems.

He also said that $31 million is needed to finance the global health sector every year, and therefore adequate funding at the national and international levels is necessary.

Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon in his video message congratulated on the opening of the forum and wished its participants successful work.

Ban Ki-moon also noted the need to increase the level of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in this period of uncertainty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how interconnected and vulnerable humanity is, he added.

73rd President of the UN General Assembly, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador Maria Fernanda Espinosa, former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Fischer, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers and Special Adviser to Secretary General Jeffrey Sachs also noted the importance of global public health governance and the availability of vaccines for the population.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz