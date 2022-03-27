By Trend



Dissatisfaction has increased among members of illegal Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed,Trend reports.

Local volunteers, who have been staying at the military posts for days due to a lack of staff, are protesting because they have not seen their families for a long time.

According to sources in Khankandi, in order to prevent this discontent and to fill for those currently sick, the separatist regime forces teenagers and the elderly to wear uniforms and take the posts.

Those who do not want to obey this instruction are persecuted and insulted.

According to the source, the number of sick has increased among the illegal armed groups due to the deplorable conditions at the checkpoints in the direction of Askeran and in the shelters of these groups.