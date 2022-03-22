By Trend

Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has rejected US President Joe Biden's assumption about possible cyberattacks from Russia, Trend reports citing TASS.

Earlier it was reported that the FBI warned the US businessmen and authorities about the increase in the number of possible cyber-attacks using ransomware from "Russian hackers". Briefings on this subject by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security were held recently.

will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz