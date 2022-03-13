By Trend

The final day of the competitions of the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku On March 13, Trend reports.

Today will be the final of the balance exercise among men's and mixed pairs, as well as the final of the tempo exercise among women's pairs, men's and women's groups. Final competition will start at 16:00.

In the finals of the balance exercise among men's pairs, representatives of Azerbaijan will compete for medals - duet Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev. Their opponents in the final are representatives of the US, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Germany and Uzbekistan.

Also today, Azerbaijani mixed pair Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli will perform in the final of the balance exercise. Their opponents in the final are couples from Portugal, Israel, Germany, Great Britain and Belgium.

At the moment, the Azerbaijani team has three medals in the World Championship - "silver" won by Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, and two "bronze" medals, which were brought by Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.

--

