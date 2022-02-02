By Trend

The approval of the Shusha Declaration by Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will have a positive impact on the future of the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples, Head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate Rufiz Hafizoglu said in the program "Əsas məsələ" (The main issue) on AzTV, Trend reports.

He noted the extreme importance of the declaration not only for Azerbaijan and Turkey but also for the Turkic world as a whole.

"This document will contribute to the further development of the region. Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations cover all areas, and the approval of this declaration will bring these relations to the next stage," Hafizoglu said.

According to him, this declaration will become a significant example for other Turkic states. Considering international experience, the Shusha Declaration is a unique document.

"This document has national aspects. It is signed between two fraternal states. Fascist tendencies in Armenia today pose a threat to the entire region. Therefore, the establishment of an alliance between the states of the region is a normal phenomenon," stated Hafizoglu.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz