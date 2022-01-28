By Laman Ismayilova

The Ecology Ministry forecasts changeable cloudy and rainless weather in Baku on January 29. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 °C at night, 6-9 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 1-3 °C at night and 7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall at night. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 0 C and -5 °C at night, 7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and -2 °C and +3 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz