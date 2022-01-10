By Sabina Mammadli

Baku has dismissed as false the Armenian social media reports alleging the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani troops in the direction of Girmizi Bazar in Azerbaijan's Khojavand region currently under Russian peacekeeper control.

The information spread by Armenian social network users about the alleged firing by the Azerbaijani army units in the direction of Girmizi Bazar as a result of which a car burst into flames, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on January 10.

The ministry stressed that the Azerbaijani units had not fired on civilians and facilities.

"Presently, the situation is calm in this direction and such provocative information spread by Armenia is unfounded," the report added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020.

