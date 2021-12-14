By Trend

In Brussels, Azerbaijani patriots took to the streets to meet the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

They carried posters with the words "Mr. President, welcome!", "Azerbaijanis of Europe welcome you!", "Azerbaijan respects common values!", as well as flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived Brussels on December 13. During the visit, the head of state is expected to take part in a NATO meeting.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz