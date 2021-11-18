By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the OSCE's assistance in resolving the situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region during the talks with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in November 19 in Moscow, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The issues related to the OSCE's mediation in the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus are also expected to be discussed,” the message said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the topic of raising the OSCE’s profile in the fight against common transnational threats for the participating countries, namely, terrorism, drug trafficking, challenges in the use of ICT, transnational organized crime, human trafficking will be discussed.

“The Russian side has prepared a draft declaration on countering the use of the internet by terrorists for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting as terrorists are also intensively using the internet amid COVID-19 pandemic,” the message said.

