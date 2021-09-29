By Trend

Council of Europe recently started holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan to offer Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) between the two countries, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe said, Trend reports.

Burić made the statement during the Autumn Session of PACE.

She said the Council of Europe will only offer Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) if both countries agree to it.

“CBMs are certainly one of the tools to make, as the name says, confidence-building measures among those who otherwise probably would not be in the possibility to talk to each other and through that arrive to the situation where they can speak about different issues,” she said.

