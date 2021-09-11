By Laman Ismayilova

Netherlands PostNL has issued a postage stamp with prominent singer and actor Rashid Behbudov as part of the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project.

The postage stamp "Rashid Behbudov. Azerbaijani singer and actor" was issued by talented dancer Saltanat Revangizi, who lives in the Netherlands.

Azerbaijan's eminent singer and actor Rashid Behbudov successfully promoted national music worldwide.

He toured extensively, delivering concerts in Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland and Latin America. The legendary singer always started and ended his concerts with the song "Azerbaijan".

Behbudov was already known as a soloist of various orchestras, but the fame that came after the film ‘The Cloth Peddler’ changed his whole life.

His brilliant voice gained wide acclaim due to his lead role in the musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", filmed based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. A touching love story could not leave the viewer indifferent.

Behbudov also performed brilliantly in Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil", based on the storyline of a dramatic play of the same name by Jafar Jabbarli. The opera is characterized by its bright and colorful national melodies.

Saltanat Revangizi was born in Baku. From childhood, she was engaged in dancing, performing in the ensembles "Chinar" and "Jujalarim". Saltanat Revangizi studied at the Choreographic School with the legendary dancer and choreographer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Amina Dilbazi.

She performed as a member of "Nur ensemble" led by People's Artist Nisa Gasimova. In 1992, she graduated with honors from the Azerbaijan Institute of Arts.

Saltanat is one of the first artists of independent Azerbaijan to perform at the State Theater of Ankara. In 2004, she married a professional football player. She lives and works in the Netherlands.

She takes an active part in the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora. She teaches Azerbaijani, Oriental and Latin American dances.

Numerous postage stamps dedicated to famous artist Sakit Mammadov, eminent composer Jovdet Hajiyev, Khari Bulbul flower in memory about the martyrs of the Nagorno-Karabakh War, national hero Albert Agarunov, journalists Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov, who died as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar, etc.

