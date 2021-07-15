By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 16. Northwest wind will be followed by the southeast wind in the daytime.

The air temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 22-24 °C at night, 29-34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 22-24 °C at night, 32-34 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure is below normal - 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The sea water temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 23-24°C. In Turkyan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhovo, the sea water temperature will reach 24-25 °C.

Thunderstorms are expected in the northern and western regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 °C at night, 31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 10-15 °C, 19-24 °C in the daytime.

Weak fluctuations of meteorological factors on July 16 will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

