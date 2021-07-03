By Trend

The Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophy, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Water has been called “mining’s most common casualty”. Okhchu river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophy. Heavy chemical contamination as a result of Armenia's #mining industry. Responsible companies must stop their activities," Hajiyev wrote.

story will be updated

