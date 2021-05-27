By Trend

With the exception of persons aged under 18, only persons who have COVID-19 passport (vaccination document) or immunity against COVID-19 (infected and recovered from coronavirus) will be able to visit gyms, Trend reports citing the decree of the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

As earlier reported, in order to prevent the proliferation of coronavirus infection in the country (COVID-19) and its possible consequences, a special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended till 06:00 (GMT+4) on August 1, 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz