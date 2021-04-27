By Laman Isma

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 28. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will reach +10-12 °C at night, +17-20 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rain and hail are expected in northern and western regions. It will be foggy in the morning, west wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +11-16 °Cat night and +22-27 °C in the daytime, +5-10 °C in the mountains at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

The temperature lose to the climatic norm will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

