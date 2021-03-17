By Trend

Entrance to the fortress of Azerbaijani Shusha city has been restored, Trend reports on Mar.17.

As reported, the initial appearance was returned to the fortress, and now it’s in the original place. The inscription ‘Shusha’ in the Azerbaijani language has also been restored above it.

Besides, 22 people were involved in the restoration work.

The fortress was restored for the second time in its history. For the first time, it was restored in 1750, when the ruler of that time's Azerbaijani Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan, decided to restore it, and the khanate's center was transferred here. After the restoration, the fortress was referred to in historical literature as Panakhabad.

The fortress is one of the most beautiful pearls of Azerbaijani architecture. It was built in the style of the Aran architectural school. During its construction, mainly local stone and lime mixture were used.

Shusha city had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

