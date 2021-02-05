By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is awaited to be changeable cloudy in Baku on February 6.

Fog and drizzle are expected in some places. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 to 767 mm Hg; relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions but rainy in some eastern regions at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-6 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the afternoon. In the mountains, the temperature will be

-3-2 °C at night, -5 -7 °C in the highlands, +3-7 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

