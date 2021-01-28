By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku on January 29. North-west wind will be followed by north-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +4-7 °C at night, +9-11°C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-11°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 757 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, snow and rain are expected in western regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 0 °Cand +5 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-4 °C at night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the highlands,+4-8 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

