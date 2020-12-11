By Trend

September 27 will be fixed in the calendar as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

In this regard, a new clause 106-1 is added to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the new clause put for discussion at today's plenary session of the parliament, September 27 will be annually marked as a day of memory of the martyrs who died for restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

After the discussions, the issue was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

