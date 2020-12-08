By Trend

On December 7, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The Ministers exchanged views about the situation in the region, the issues stemming from the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, and highlighted the importance of implementation of the joint statement for ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation, including projects implemented in various spheres, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz