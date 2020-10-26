By Trend

Director of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies at The Heritage Foundation Luke Coffey commented on the photo showing a Russian field camp set up near Tegh village in Armenia, close to the Lachin pass which connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, Trend reports

“Every Russian soldier serving in Armenia frees up one Armenian soldier to go to Nagorno-Karabakh. This only drags on the fighting and the killing for longer,” he wrote.

