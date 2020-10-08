By Trend

Turkey will be next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle till the end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"For about 30 years, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has remained unresolved. Currently, Azerbaijan is conducting counter-offensive operations to liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation. Turkey will be next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle till the end. I call on all countries that support justice to be next to Azerbaijan," said the Turkish president.

