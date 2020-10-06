By Trend

Azerbaijan demonstrates its rightful, justified position in the current situation on the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories, Iranian political scientist Ilyas Vahedi told Trend.

Vahedi added that although some countries are neutral as for depending on political considerations, this is Azerbaijan's right and its territories occupied by Armenia, must be liberated.

The political scientist stressed the Minsk Group has not taken any steps to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for nearly 30 years.

"This means that the Minsk Group has lost its credibility," said Vahedi.

"Armenia, which is militarily weak in the ongoing battles, it attracts civilians to the fighting," he said.

The political scientist emphasized that the steps taken by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan in connection with Armenia's shelling of Azerbaijani civilian settlements should be commended.

"Through widespread propaganda, Armenia is trying to raise the war to the international level and bring foreign forces to the region. Azerbaijan is taking active steps on the international stage to prevent this," he noted.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

